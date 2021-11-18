Defending Australian Values From Those Who Want to Tear It Down

There’s a joke that, unlike a tub of yogurt, Australia hasn’t developed any culture after 200 years in the sun.

The truth is that Australia has a distinct culture. Those who make such jokes just don’t like it.

It’s part of our national character as Australians to not take ourselves too seriously, but this poses a dilemma when we’re confronted with constant self-deprecation and even self-loathing.

When those who would tear down what we have built criticise Australia, we are often slow to defend our way of life lest it look like we’re taking things too seriously.

There is of course a place for critiquing ourselves and being honest about our past; there are undoubtedly some dark pages in the books of our history, and we do not always live up to the ideals of freedom and egalitarianism upon which Australia is based. But too often this is taken to an extreme by those who wish to cast Australia and Australians as fundamentally flawed.

The result is cultural cringe and self-doubt. But these are characteristics of a nation in decline, not a land of opportunity, prosperity, confidence, and hope.