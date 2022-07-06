IPA Today

COVID Protest Hypocrisy Remains Endemic In Victoria

Written by
6 July 2022

“With Victoria Police reportedly withdrawing charges against BLM protest organisers, the principle should be extended to all those who peacefully exercised their democratic right to protest,” said Morgan Begg, Director of the Legal Rights Program at the Institute of Public Affairs.

On Tuesday, Nine newspapers reported that Victoria Police would be withdrawing charges laid against two organisers of the Black Lives Matter protest held in June 2020.

“Every Victorian must be held to the same standard under the law, and their rights should be preserved and protected, regardless of their political beliefs,” Mr Begg said.

“Today, Zoe Buhler, who was arrested while pregnant in her home because Victoria Police took issue with a social media post, still faces charges much more serious than the BLM protesters.”

“It is the duty of the Victorian Government to restore the rule of law by granting an immediate and transparent amnesty.”

In July 2020, IPA research revealed how Victoria Police potentially acted unlawfully in arbitrarily allowing the Black Lives Matter to go ahead, while harshly enforcing social distancing orders against Victorians who disapproved of the government rules.

“Throughout the course of the lockdowns Victorians witnessed the breathtaking hypocrisy in how Victoria Police and the Andrews Government treated different groups of protestors.”

“It was never right for the Andrews’ Government to extinguish the right to peacefully protest under the guise of public health,” Mr Begg said.

You can find the IPA’s research here.

Download the media releaseDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Morgan Begg

Morgan Begg is the Director, Legal Rights Program at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

Yarra Council Continues To Take The Prize For Australia’s Most Woke Council

IPA Today

Rebels to the Coral Reef Cause (Part 4)

Net Zero

There Will be A Price To Pay For Sustainable Energy

IPA Today

Invitation To The Premiere Of Our New Film – A Coral Bleaching Tragedy

Become a Member