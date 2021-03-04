CHINA AND THE GREAT RESET // “MAPS ARE RACIST” // DAN’S WAR ON BARS | CounterCulture episode 2

The woke luvvies have given us a lot to talk about this week!

The Christian Porter rape accusations remind us all about the importance of the presumption of innocence, but has the Morrison government done enough to stand up to the kind of woke cancel culture that culminated in the extraordinary Christian Porter press conference this week?

What exactly is the Great Reset? What does the Great Reset mean for Australia? And how is the Great Reset being used by China to advance Chinese hegemony?

Woke cancel culture and woke craziness continue to rewrite history – we take a look at how UK cancel culture is trying to ‘decolonise history’ by declaring that maps are racist. What is the story behind political correctness at the British Museum and the British Library? Will we see this cancel culture and censorship in Australia? Will we resist this PC craziness? Or will we see Australian history erased?

In the aftermath of Dictator Dan Andrews’ long Melbourne lockdown, what has happened to Melbourne bars?

Has Dan been reading Machiavelli?