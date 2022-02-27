Brisbane Flooding, Again

Flooding rains have soaked south-east Queensland, again. My heart goes out to everyone affected by flood waters.

I’ve been watching the rain gauge at Lowood (Station# 040120), located just 10 kms to the south of Wivenhoe Dam upstream of the city of Brisbane.

A total of 240 mms fell yesterday (Saturday 26th February) which is a record for any one day since 1888 when they began measuring daily rainfall at Lowood!

I feel I can finally use that word: unprecedented.

While the experts (remember Nicholas Stern) have been claiming it would get drier along the east coast of Australia, a few of us have theorized that it could get wetter.

The data for Lowood is interesting. Not counting this year, or this summer (because it is not yet over), the wettest year on record is 1889-90 with 1,445 mms and wettest summer is 2010-2011 with 987 mms.

But the totals for any one day appear to be increasing.

This is consistent with the idea that as the Earth’s temperature increases, from whatever cause natural or human, there will be increased evaporation over the oceans providing more energy for tropical convection that will result in more intense rainfall.

Drs Peter Ridd and Marchant van der Walt explain how this could result in a strong negative feedback mechanism that would counter the effects of increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases on global temperatures in Chapter 12 of my book Climate Change: The Facts 2020.

When the city of Brisbane last flooded back in January 2011, I thought that would be the end of it. Not the end of Brisbane, but the end of everyone obsessing over catastrophic human-caused global warming.

We had been hearing for some years about how the reservoirs would never fill will water again. How Australia’s were doomed to a thirty future. Then. Suddenly. Large parts of my city – including the entire downtown central business district – were submerged. Not from the rain directly, but from the emergency release of vast quantities of water from Wivenhoe Dam. A dam built for flood mitigation but kept too full of water because of a mistaken belief that it would not rain again: that below average rainfall is to be expected.

Again, as I write this from Noosa – 120 kms to the north – it is raining. It has been raining for three days; not pitter-patter, but rather torrents of rain with lashing winds, just like when Brisbane flooded back in January 2011.

I call Brisbane my city, because I went to boarding school there, and then returned, for my daughter’s schooling. We were there through the drought years before the flooding of January 2011. Back when human-caused global warming was becoming so popular, and many in Brisbane began boasting about how quickly they showered – to save water – because of the claimed declining rainfall across eastern Australia.

Except rainfall was never in decline if one considered the entire record, from the beginning.