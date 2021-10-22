Boris Johnson Is More Honest On Climate Than Scott Morrison

Boris Johnson’s enthusiasm for his enthusiasms is well known. After he made up his mind as to whether he was for it or against it, Brexit was one of his enthusiasms.

This time last year at the Conservative Party conference, Johnson declared that within a decade the electricity for every home in Britain would come from offshore wind farms.

“Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle – the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands,” he said.

Johnson pledged the UK would become the “Saudi Arabia of Wind power”. That boast appears now to have been last year’s enthusiasm.

This year’s enthusiasm is newer and better. A few days ago, sitting next to Bill Gates, Johnson vowed to make the UK the “Qatar of Hydrogen“.

Perhaps the best that can be said about all of this is that at least wind power does exist, even if it is expensive and unreliable. The technology to make electricity from hydrogen doesn’t. In any case, 20 per cent of Britain’s electricity comes from nuclear power.

This higher cost will fall disproportionately on families of lower incomes

But there’s one thing that can be said in Johnson’s favour. He is being a lot more honest with the people who voted for him about the costs of reaching “net zero by 2050” than is Scott Morrison.

Apparently, according to media reports, Australia’s Prime Minister told his cabinet that economic modelling had shown the impact of net zero on local industry would not be as bad as had been claimed. The Institute of Public Affairs, for example, has calculated net zero would put at risk 653,000 jobs, most of them in regional Australia.