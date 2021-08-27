Beware the Technocratic Virus Spreading Through Our Parliaments

The word “unprecedented” has been thrown around almost without a

thought over the past 18 months.

But from lockdowns and border closures to the single largest peacetime

budget line item—JobKeeper (A$90 billion)—was anything really

unprecedented?

Or was everything about our COVID-19 experience, including the onset of

unquestioned rule by experts, in fact, very much precedented?

For more than two decades, Australia has been run by a class of managerial

elites who are largely unencumbered by the wishes of the Australian people

as expressed at elections. Instead, they rule by technocratic mandate.

For example, since the Global Financial Crisis, experts at the Reserve Bank

of Australia have decided to place the official cash rate as close to zero as

possible to revive business investment and create full employment. But the

flipside of this has meant Australians have experienced the longest-running

structural decline in new private sector business investment relative to the

size of the economy.

Australians have also been signed onto the Paris Agreement against their

will, partly due to climate science expertise, despite expressing multiple

times at elections their opposition.

In 2013, Liberal Party leader Tony Abbott won a resounding victory after

promising to repeal the carbon tax, a tax implemented by the previous Labor

government in direct contradiction of earlier election promises.

​​​​​​​The “climate election” of 2019—which saw current Prime Minister Scott

Morrison win government on the back of resource-centred electorates—

provided further evidence for anyone still unsure of how Australians’ felt

about emissions reductions and economic security.