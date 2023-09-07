Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott: Voice The Downfall Of Corporates

See below for show notes:

Former Prime Minister and Distinguished Fellow of the IPA, Tony Abbott, and the IPA’s Deputy Executive Director Daniel Wild discuss the commercial and political division caused by Qantas’ cozy relationship with the federal government. Tony also shares his unique perspective on current polling which has the No case ahead, and the future of Australia’s energy system with the recent announcement that the NSW government will enter talks to keep the Eraring coal-fired power station open beyond 2025.

Find out more at australia.ipa.org.au