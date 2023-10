See below for show notes:

Former Prime Minister and Distinguished Fellow of the IPA, Tony Abbott, and the IPA’s Deputy Executive Director Daniel Wild discuss the successes and achievements of the Abbott government on the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 victory; the failure and legacy of the Daniel Andrews premiership; and Tony provides his unique assessment of the risks that the Voice to Parliament poses to Australia’s future.

