Former prime minister and Distinguished Fellow of the IPA Tony Abbott and the IPA’s deputy executive director Daniel Wild discuss how the voice to parliament could work in practice. Tony argues that the voice will inevitably be taken over by the activists from the big cites, who will push a left-wing, grievance industry agenda which will likely ignore the real and pressing issues facing indigenous Australians in remote communities.

