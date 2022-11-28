IPA Today

Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott: The Future Of Victoria And Australia

28 November 2022

Former prime minister and Distinguished Fellow of the IPA Tony Abbott provides his analysis and insight into the Victorian election results. Tony, reflecting on his enormously successful time as opposition leader, argues that the job of opposition’s is to oppose bad policy, and that the Victorian Coalition lacked sufficient differentiation from Labor and the Greens, particularly on climate policy. Tony notes that the Coalition should continue to broaden its appeal to working and middle class voters in the outer suburbs, and model itself on the success of Howard in 1996 and Abbott in 2013.

