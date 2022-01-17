Australia’s Day Of Moans

This year, like every year, Australia Day is being commandeered by Australians who don’t think that there is anything to celebrate about being Australian and who would rather that the rest of us didn’t either.

One of those people is Big Bash league cricketer Josh Lalor, who has announced that he’ll be showing his distaste for this country by holding a planning meeting on Australia Day.

What is more, he believes that anyone who does choose to celebrate is not only “oblivious” but should be re-educated through cricket.

Lalor is not only completely out of touch with his fans, but also the rest of the country.

According to new polling data of more than 1000 Australians commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs and collected by Dynata, 65 per cent of Australians support Australia Day being celebrated on 26 January, while only 15 per cent of Australians think the date of Australia Day should be changed.

Moreover, 84 per cent of those polled are proud to be Australian, with just five per cent who are not.

When people turn up to watch the Big Bash, they don’t want to be re-educated. They just want to watch fast-paced cricket.

It’s a form of escapism, from both politics and work stresses.

They go to the cricket because they love it.

They also love Australia, which is why they’ll be out in force celebrating this nation on 26 January.

Australians still want to come together to celebrate Australia and its history and they understand that a national day is a necessary component of healthy and cohesive society.

Lalor is part of the 15 per cent minority of people who occupy the media, the corporate world, our schools, and our universities. It is they who continually push the narrative that this country is terrible, that it was invaded, and that it is irredeemably racist.

This minority group wants us to be as ashamed of Australia as it is.

Some of this cohort occupy the most privileged positions in society, such as Lydia Thorpe, who is in the Senate and who openly tweets about her dislike of modern Australia.

They are consumed by a hatred of the very country which feeds them and have disenfranchised themselves from this country.

They enjoy all the benefits of living in a democratic society which is defined by equality before the law, the rule of law and freedom of speech, but still their entire modus operandi is to tear the country and its institutions down.

Unfortunately, the poll also shows that this is having a detrimental effect on young people.

The poll reveals that the strongest anti-Australian sentiment is found among the 18–24-yearold cohort, with only 54 per cent believing that Australia has a history to be proud of, while a significant 22 per cent think that it does not.

Similarly, 25 per cent of 18–24-year olds want to change the date, while only 47 per cent want to celebrate Australia Day on 26 January.

This is because they are exposed to the narrative throughout their entire schooling careers, and into university, especially if they go on to study the humanities.

This problem with our education system was revealed to parents last year when ACARA presented its radical new curriculum.

Not one single positive thing has been written into the Australian history curriculum which is relentlessly negative.

For example, its authors would have Year 9 students “analysing impact of invasion, colonisation and dispossession of lands by Europeans on the First Nations Peoples of Australia such as frontier warfare, genocide, removal from land, relocation to ‘protectorates’, reserves and missions”.

Yet when the Education Minister Alan Tudge called for balance in the way in which history is taught, he was criticised for engaging in “ham-fisted culture wars rubbish”.

Through no fault of their own, young Australians are becoming increasingly alienated from this country because they are subjected to years of relentless indoctrination during their formative years at school.

What this polling data reveals is that ideologies such as identity politics and critical race theory produce very rotten fruit.

It is no wonder that young Australians are disinclined to celebrate modern Australia on January 26.