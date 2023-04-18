Appointment Of Senator Price To Shadow Cabinet Welcomed

“The appointment of Senator Price as Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians is a critical step in ensuring mainstream Australians, who do not want to be divided by race, will have a stronger voice in the national debate,” said Institute of Public Affairs Deputy Executive Director Daniel Wild.

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is a strong and steadfast voice for her community in the Northern Territory and is leading the national debate to ensure Australians will not be divided permanently along racial lines in our Constitution.

“Peter Dutton’s appointment of Senator Price is the right decision for Australia. It comes at a critical time in our history in the face of the Voice to Parliament referendum, which seeks to fundamentally and radically change the way Australia is governed,” said Mr Wild.

The appointment of Senator Kerrynne Liddle as Shadow Minister for Child Protection also brings practical experience and know-how to the national debate.

“The overwhelming majority of Australians agree more needs to be done to achieve better outcomes for disadvantaged Indigenous communities,” said Mr Wild.

“The appointments of Senators Price and Liddle is an important step in ensuring practical policies will come to the fore in the national debate rather than those of the activist class.”

The Institute of Public Affairs also welcomes the elevation of Senator James Paterson to Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister for Home Affairs.

“Senator Paterson has already demonstrated an immense capacity and dedication to the security of our nation. His promotion today will no doubt allow for him to make an even greater contribution and is warmly welcomed by all at the IPA,” said Mr Wild.