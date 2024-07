See below for show notes:

Former Prime Minister, and Institute of Public Affairs’ Distinguished Fellow of the IPA, Tony Abbott, and the IPA’s Deputy Executive Director, Daniel Wild, discuss the attempted assassination of former President Trump; why JD Vance will make an excellent Vice President; consequences of the UK election; and, on the domestic front, the future of the Labor Party and the CFMEU.

