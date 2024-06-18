Bella d’Abrera Interview On IPA Early Childhood Education Research Breakfast 6PR – 18 June 2024

In this interview, the Institute Of Public Affairs’ Dr. Bella d’Abrera discusses the IPA’s research into government mandated indoctrination in childhood learning centres.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Host 1:

Dr. Bella d’Abrera is the director of Foundations of Western Civilisation Programme at the Institute of Public Affairs, and there’s a new curriculum in for Australia’s childcare centres, and it’s been accused of turning toddlers, we’re talking toddlers, little kids, not even at school, into activists, ignoring the role of parents. And she joins us. Bella, good morning.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Good morning, Millsy and Karl.

Host 1:

Tell us about the new curriculum, first up.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Yeah. This is a government mandated early learning framework. It’s a basically curriculum that all early childhood centres have to use in Australia. It’s a really interesting document. It’s 51 pages long and, interestingly, diversity and inclusion and equity are mentioned 149 times but mother and father and parents are not mentioned once. It’s basically a document that’s introducing really young children to really adult themes. And I think most of your viewers would… sorry, listeners, would agree that children, they need to be left alone to be children. They should be playing in sand pits and drawing with crayons. Toddlers should not be thinking about diversity and equity.

Host 1:

Inclusion also.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

And inclusion.

Host 1:

They talk about reconciliation. All those things are mentioned how many times?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Yes. Reconciliation and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander themes are mentioned 96 times.

Host 1:

Right. But there’s no mention at all of mother, father, or parent?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

No, they’re not included in the document at all. They’re kind of irrelevant to the document because it’s been written by activists, and activists are very concerned about pushing their agenda on toddlers.

Host 2:

Yeah. I think the thing is, though, as that toddler gets a little bit older, students are… well, that’s the term now at schools in WA. Teachers are being encouraged now not to use the name boys and girls anymore.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Yeah. Well, this is part of the same ideology that’s starting now in early childhood, finding its way into primary school, all the way through secondary school and straight to university. It’s this pipeline of indoctrination, and it starts really early. And it’s setting up Australian children for failure, really, because the education system’s not really about learning things anymore or acquisition of knowledge. It’s all about activism and social justice. And we see results plummeting. 15 year olds can’t read and write properly because they’re being indoctrinated into social justice rather than being taught how to read and write, and it’s starting really early. It’s starting in-

Host 2:

I’m not sure. I’m not sure. It’s fine to sit here and say it, but when you actually go to the classrooms and actually look at a few of the early childhood centres, this stuff’s not being shoved down their throats. They don’t read it. They don’t even have the ability to read this stuff that you’ve written in here today.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

No, they’re not reading it at all but they’re being told that they have to do a welcome to country every day. There are flags, the Aboriginal flags and the Torres Strait Islander flags, being put in classrooms. There are countless, countless stories of parents having to listen to their toddlers tell them that white people stole black people’s babies. It’s very divisive. Of course they’re not reading, because they’re only three, but they’re being indoctrinated through songs, through play, through visuals, through what the teachers are telling them. And this is actually going on. It’s very concerning.

Host 1:

And it’s right throughout the whole education sector. I’d have to say that it’s so far left that there’s not much room for any right-wing thinking at all in the education sector. Would you agree with that, Bella?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Well, I wouldn’t even say it’s right-wing or left-wing. It’s just an apolitical problem, which is that there should be no politicisation in child care centres or primary school or secondary school. They should be politically neutral. It should be about teaching children how to read and write so that they have a chance to lead successful lives. It’s not a right-wing or left-wing problem. It’s a politicisation, activism problem.

Host 1:

Well, if you want to read the framework, it’s the Belonging, Being and Becoming Framework, which was made compulsory at the start of this year, so no doubt we’re going to see more of it. Bella, thanks for your time this morning. Interesting discussion.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Thanks so much.

Host 1:

Good on you. Dr. Bella d’Abrera there, director of Foundations of Western Civilisation Programme, Institute of Public Affairs. I reckon she’s on the money.

Host 2:

Oh, I don’t. I’d love to hear-

Host 1:

If you’re not going to use the term mother, father, parent, what the hell is going on?

Host 2:

I’d love to hear from some early childhood teachers, 133 882, as to whether you actually have gone down that path or you’re being forced to go down that path. I think let’s get people on the ground. As for the response I got from essentially saying about someone sounding like they’re racist, then just use people playing in the park. Don’t use a nationality, which is what you did.

So if you want to talk about a group of people playing down a park, then do it that way. Do not bring race into it, which is what you did. That is my message to you this morning. So that is the insinuation that I felt coming through with the tone of the messages that are being fingered on a phone this morning. And let’s hear your voice. Ring up the radio, 133 882, rather than hiding behind your fingers.

Host 1:

Matt says, “That lady was amazing. Finally gave another opinion. Very good.” Jill says, “You should put her on a platform and spread the word. She’s absolutely on the money. We should be very afraid.” I tend to think you’re right, Jill. Anyway, that’s our opinion. Now we’ve got-

Host 2:

You know kids are not allowed to be called boys and girls at school now, don’t you?

Host 1:

That’s ridiculous. Well, that’s the way we’re going. So we either accept it-

Host 2:

Well, who’s standing up for it? This is stupid.

Host 1:

Well, again, I talk about sheep. This is what happens. This is where we’re being led. And unfortunately, unless you stand up against it, then it will continue to happen.

This transcript from 6PR Breakfast from 18 June 2024 has been edited for clarity.