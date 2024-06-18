Bella d’Abrera Discussing Early Childhood Education Research Seven Afternoon News – 18 June 2024

In this interview, the Institute Of Public Affairs’ Dr. Bella d’Abrera discusses the IPA’s research into government mandated indoctrination in childhood learning centres.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Blake Johnson:

The Albanese government is being accused of turning toddlers into activists at childcare centres. For more now we’re joined live by Dr. Bella d’Abrera from the Institute of Public Affairs. Bella, thank you for joining us. You’ve unpacked the current curriculum. What did you find?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Well, our research has uncovered something that parents should be really worried about. And essentially, you have a document that’s designed to educate toddlers, but in that document you have diversity, equity, and inclusion mentioned over 140 times and you have indigenous issues mentioned over 90 times, but you don’t get mention of mum or dad once. And I think that really shows you that there’s something to worry about.

Blake Johnson:

Are you concerned our education facilities have the wrong priorities?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Oh, absolutely. Look, the fact that the document is very concerned with social justice and radical gender theory shows that the priorities are very, very wrong. I mean, there is no place in childcare education for indoctrination, and you should not be talking to toddlers about radical gender theory.

Blake Johnson:

Is there a place at all for exploring these issues in childcare centres, provided it’s done in perhaps an age-appropriate way?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Not at all. Toddlers should be spending their time playing in sandpits and drawing with crayons and making paper chains. They shouldn’t be being exposed to very adult themes, themes that come straight out of universities. They’re too young for this, and I don’t think any parents would want this for their toddlers.

Blake Johnson:

Do you think parents are aware of what their children are being taught, and if they disagree, is there much they can do?

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

I think some parents are aware, but I’m hoping that our research alerts parents to what’s actually going on in the childcare centres, and they should definitely be talking to the educators and finding out what’s actually going on during the day.

Blake Johnson:

All right. Dr. Bella d’Abrera, thank you for your time this afternoon.

Dr. Bella d’Abrera:

Thank you.

This transcript from 7 News Afternoon from 18 June 2024 has been edited for clarity.