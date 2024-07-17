Since 1943, the IPA has been at the forefront of the political and policy debate, defining the contemporary political landscape.

We neither seek nor receive funding from Government. Our work is supported by more than 10,000 Members and donors.

The IPA supports the free market of ideas, the free flow of capital, a limited and efficient government, evidence-based public policy, the rule of law, and representative democracy. Throughout human history, these ideas have proven themselves to be the most dynamic, liberating and exciting. Our researchers apply these ideas to the public policy questions which matter today.