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The IPA is an independent, non-profit public policy think tank, dedicated to preserving and strengthening the foundations of economic and political freedom.

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The IPA is an independent, non-profit public policy think tank, dedicated to preserving and strengthening the foundations of economic and political freedom. The voice for freedom Join us Donate This research paper examines the extent to which Australian state and federal governments provide funding to non-government organisations that engage in lobbying back to government. Stacking the Deck: How Government Lobbies Itself and Funds the Distortion of Democracy Find out more! In this report, you will find our analysis of the eleven main drivers of the decline in investment in our resources sector and the lost opportunities this represents for mainstream Australians. Losing Its Lustre: 11 Reasons Why Investment In The Australian Resources Sector Is In Decline Find out more! IPA Website Banner

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Worker shortage crisis blow to economy

“On the back of devastating data showing inflation running rampant across the economy, new data shows that critical jobs are...

  • By Saxon Davidson
  • October 1st, 2026

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Inflation problem preceded Jim Chalmers’ endless wars

“Don’t mention the war,” Basil Fawlty famously warned, advice Jim Chalmers has...

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  • October 1st, 2026

Daniel Wild on The Rita Panahi Show – News24 – 30 September 2026

Rita Panahi: Joining me now is deputy executive director at the Institute...

  • By Daniel Wild
  • September 30th, 2026

Adam Creighton on Sharri – News24 – 30 September 2026

Sharri Markson: For more on this, I’m joined now by the Institute...

  • By Adam Creighton
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Dr Philip Lowe declares: we should be running sizable surpluses

In an exclusive, high-powered and rare interview for the Institute of Public...

  • By Adam Creighton
  • September 30th, 2026

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Parliamentary Research Brief – September 2026

Digital duty of care draft laws a draconian assault on free speech The Institute of Public Affairs has provided its analysis of the proposed digital...

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Institute of Public Affairs Submission to the Digital Duty of Care Consultation

The proposed digital duty of care is an undemocratic and draconian government...

  • By Andrew Bushnell
  • September 22nd, 2026

IPA Facts: Volume 51 No.2 – 2026

In this issue of IPA Facts:

...
  • By IPA
  • September 18th, 2026

Five Reasons the Digital Duty of Care will enable government censorship of the internet

Key Findings The federal government’s proposed Digital Duty of Care is conceptually...

  • By Andrew Bushnell
  • September 7th, 2026

Parliamentary Research Brief – August 2026

How $688 billion of investment was lost Australia is declining as an...

  • By Morgan Begg
  • August 31st, 2026

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Economic and political freedom

About the IPA

Since 1943, the IPA has been at the forefront of the political and policy debate, defining the contemporary political landscape.

We neither seek nor receive funding from Government. Our work is supported by more than 10,000 Members and donors.

The IPA supports the free market of ideas, the free flow of capital, a limited and efficient government, evidence-based public policy, the rule of law, and representative democracy. Throughout human history, these ideas have proven themselves to be the most dynamic, liberating and exciting. Our researchers apply these ideas to the public policy questions which matter today.

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The freedom to take responsibility for your own life, family, business and community is fundamental to the Australian way of life. It is this freedom that attracts people from all over the world – it must be preserved and promoted.

Scott Hargreaves | Executive Director

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When you give to the IPA, you join a community of Australians committed to shaping the national debate and securing a freer, more prosperous society. Every dollar you contribute strengthens your voice in the public debate, amplifying the principles of liberty, opportunity, and responsibility when they are needed most.

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