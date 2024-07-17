The IPA is an independent, non-profit public policy think tank, dedicated to preserving and strengthening the foundations of economic and political freedom.
“Don’t mention the war,” Basil Fawlty famously warned, advice Jim Chalmers has...
Rita Panahi: Joining me now is deputy executive director at the Institute...
Sharri Markson: For more on this, I’m joined now by the Institute...
The proposed digital duty of care is an undemocratic and draconian government...
Since 1943, the IPA has been at the forefront of the political and policy debate, defining the contemporary political landscape.
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The IPA supports the free market of ideas, the free flow of capital, a limited and efficient government, evidence-based public policy, the rule of law, and representative democracy. Throughout human history, these ideas have proven themselves to be the most dynamic, liberating and exciting. Our researchers apply these ideas to the public policy questions which matter today.
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